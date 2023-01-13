ROME. A permanent working table, checks and measures to stop the shortage of medicines. This is the response of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci to a problem “which has reached levels never seen even in the midst of the Covid emergency” according to the distributors. Over 3,000 specialties are temporarily missing, including many in common use, from Brufen to Tachipirina. A shortage on which the boom in Covid cases in China weighs but perhaps also speculation phenomena. While the appeal of pharmacists is to «avoid hoarding», the companies «are making every effort to guarantee production, assures Farmindustria. The line of the Ministry of Health is to identify the medicines that show a real shortage, provide with short and medium-term response interventions to promptly meet the needs of citizens and define communication activities. Finally, the goal is also to avoid alarmism and consequent unjustified rush to purchase. Also because an alternative exists: in this list, the drugs that are hard to find and their generic substitutes.

Augmentin

Clavulin, eoduplamox, amoxicillin plus clavulanic acid

Tachypirine

Paracetamol, Efferalgan

Rinalzina

Nazar, then closed with a green nose

Glycerol Carlo Erba

Glycerin suppository

Aspirin

Acylsalicylic acid

Froben Gola

Flurbiprofene, Dolaut gola, Aspigola

Fluifort

Carbocisteina

Voltaren

Diclofenac

Vivin C

Aspirin c

Moment

Ibuprofen 200mg, 400mg, Brufen