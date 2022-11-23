The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on doing a good job in production safety

Hosted by Zhang Qingwei

Huasheng Online News, November 23rd (All Media Reporter Deng Jingjing) On the afternoon of the 23rd, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee to convey and learn from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s advice to Henan Anyang Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd. The spirit of the important instructions given by the fire accident, research and deployment of our province to implement the work.

The meeting pointed out that the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping fully demonstrated the great importance that the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core attaches to safety production work, as well as the ruling feelings of adhering to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life. Coordinated development and security provide the fundamentals to follow. We must closely integrate with the actual situation in Hunan and earnestly implement it.

The meeting emphasized that all departments at all levels in the province must thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on production safety and the spirit of this important instruction, deeply understand the extreme importance of production safety work, tighten the string of production safety at all times, and always maintain The sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” and the vigilance of walking on thin ice and facing the abyss will enhance the awareness of urgency, strengthen the bottom line thinking, and keep your eyes wide open. The mentality of getting away with it. It is necessary to carry out special rectification of fire safety in a solid and in-depth manner, deeply learn from the Anyang fire accident and the “9.16” telecommunication building fire accident in Changsha, etc., and increase the supervision of large commercial complexes, high-rise buildings, crowded places, hazardous chemical enterprises, and storage and logistics bases. As well as the inspection and rectification of fire safety hazards such as construction and business units, the fire hazards will be eliminated in the bud. It is necessary to comprehensively prevent and resolve various risks and hidden dangers, draw inferences from one instance and take stock of each item, do a good job in normalized epidemic prevention and control, and pay close attention to commercial self-built houses, park enterprises, mines and tailings ponds, roads and water transportation, fireworks and firecrackers, and construction In key industries such as gas and old pipe networks, forest fire prevention, etc., continue to conduct in-depth investigations of major risks and hidden dangers. Prevent and contain major accidents. It is necessary to tighten and compact production safety responsibilities, fully implement the requirements of “the party and the government have the same responsibility, one post has two responsibilities, joint management, and accountability for dereliction of duty”. The principle of “managing safety” and “whoever is in charge is responsible” strengthens safety training, emergency preparedness and supervision and inspection, strictly implements the safety production system led by leading cadres, urges corporate legal persons to perform their duties in accordance with the law, and truly transmits the pressure to the grassroots, to the Enterprises, to ensure that the requirements of the Safety Committee of the State Council, such as the fifteen hard measures for production safety, are fully implemented. For those who pay insufficient attention to safety production, fail to implement it, and neglect their duties, they must be held accountable in strict accordance with the law and discipline.

The meeting also studied other matters.