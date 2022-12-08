The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Conscientiously study and implement the eulogy delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin

Huang Kunming chaired the meeting



On December 7, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey, study and implement the eulogy delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that Comrade Jiang Zemin is an outstanding leader with high prestige recognized by the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionist, statesman, military strategist, diplomat, and a long-tested communist leader. He is a communist fighter, an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the core of the party’s third-generation central leadership collective, and the main founder of the important thought of “Three Represents”. Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an immeasurable loss to our party, our army and our people of all ethnic groups. We must conscientiously study and implement the eulogy delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Comrade Jiang Zemin’s memorial meeting, deeply cherish the memory of Comrade Jiang Zemin’s great achievements and noble demeanor, inherit Comrade Jiang Zemin’s behest, unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and work hard. Efforts to do a good job in all aspects of Guangdong.

The meeting emphasized that we must always remember the immortal feats made by Comrade Jiang Zemin for the party and the people, deeply understand that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has condensed the hard work and struggle of generations of Chinese Communists, including Comrade Jiang Zemin, and earnestly carry the heavy history. Responsibility, take over the baton, run the relay race well, plan and promote Guangdong’s modernization based on the overall situation, and make new and greater contributions to comprehensively building a socialist modern country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must always remember the revolutionary spirit and style of Comrade Jiang Zemin, consciously carry forward the great spirit of party building, inherit the party’s glorious tradition and fine style of work, keep in mind the “three musts”, be confident and self-improving, work hard, and take new responsibilities and new actions as a new journey. A new era of meritorious service. We must always remember Comrade Jiang Zemin’s care, guidance and support for Guangdong’s development, strive to create new advantages and create new glories at a new starting point, and comfort history and ancestors with the solid results of Guangdong’s modernization drive.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to turn grief into strength, strive to create a new situation in various undertakings in Guangdong on the new journey, and express our condolences with practical actions. We must adhere to the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances”, and strive to achieve the mission of “walking at the forefront of the country and creating new brilliance” under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. We must persevere in using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to condense our hearts and souls, continue to work hard on learning, understanding, and practice, and effectively transform it into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work. We must hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, seize and make good use of the historical opportunities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Shenzhen Pilot Demonstration Zone, and the construction of major platforms in Hengqin, Qianhai, and Nansha. Promote reform and opening up with greater courage and a higher starting point, fully implement the new development concept, serve and integrate into the new development pattern, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and continuously push forward the reform, opening up and modernization of Guangdong. We must resolutely practice the people-centered development philosophy, make unremitting efforts to realize the people’s yearning for a better life, take more measures to benefit people’s livelihood and warm people’s hearts, focus on solving the people’s urgent, difficult and anxious problems, and continuously improve people’s livelihood and well-being. Solidly promote common prosperity, so that the sense of gain, happiness, and security of the folks in Guangdong will be more substantial, more secure, and more sustainable. We must persist in daring to fight and dare to win, carry forward the spirit of struggle, strengthen the ability to fight, do our best to overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development.