The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee Holds the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting

Fully implement the Party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the spirit of pioneering and pioneering

Work together to speed up the construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan

Zhang Qingwei presided over and made a concluding speech

Huasheng Online, January 31 (all media reporter Deng Jingjing) According to the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, on January 31, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held the 2022 annual democratic life meeting in one day, with the Political Bureau of the Central Committee’s democratic life meeting as a benchmark, with ” Fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, unite and lead party members, cadres and the masses to With the spirit of striving to implement the major decisions and deployments made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the theme, we will refer to the party constitution and party regulations, the spirit of important instructions and instructions in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and the opinions and suggestions solicited before the meeting. Contact the work of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, conduct in-depth analysis of party spirit, and seriously carry out criticism and self-criticism.

Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and made a concluding speech. Comrades in charge of the Fifth Central Steering Group attended the meeting to guide and give comments. The responsible comrades of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and the Party Group of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting.

In order to hold this democratic life meeting well, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and comrades of the Standing Committee insisted on combining individual self-study and intensive study, studied in depth the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Party Constitution, and deeply studied the speeches delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party. , the spirit of the important speeches at the Political Bureau of the Central Committee’s Democratic Life Meeting and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, in-depth study of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Hunan’s important speeches, and carefully organized learning in strict accordance with the relevant requirements of the Central Committee on the Democratic Life Meeting Discussions, extensive solicitation of opinions from all parties, in-depth heart-to-heart talks, in-depth investigation of outstanding problems, careful writing of comparative inspection materials, and solid preparations have laid a solid foundation for a good democratic life meeting.

At the meeting, a written report was made on the implementation of the rectification measures of the party history study and education special democratic life meeting of the provincial party committee standing committee and the solicitation of opinions on the 2022 democratic life meeting.

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Zhang Qingwei conducted a comparative inspection, focusing on the “six leading” aspects required by the central government to find out the existing problems and deficiencies, deeply analyzed the reasons, and clarified the direction of future efforts and rectification measures. Subsequently, Zhang Qingwei took the lead, and the comrades of the Standing Committee made personal comparison and inspection speeches one by one, and carried out criticism and self-criticism. We insist on putting ourselves, responsibilities, and work in, fully prepared, in-depth inspections, self-criticism, mutual criticism and honesty, reflecting a highly responsible attitude towards the party, the cause, and comrades , Enhanced the cohesion, combat effectiveness, and centripetal force of the standing committee team, and achieved the purpose of enhancing unity, improving work, and fulfilling missions.

In his concluding speech, Zhang Qingwei pointed out that with the guidance and help of the Fifth Central Steering Group, this democratic life meeting has been held very well and has been very effective. The effect of the democratic life meeting will ultimately be reflected in the rectification of the investigation and punishment problems. We must resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for rectification, do a good job in the “second half of the article” of the Democratic Life Conference, formulate rectification plans as soon as possible, refine the rectification measures, clarify the time limit for rectification, and implement the rectifications one by one with the spirit of nailing the nails. We must take this democratic life meeting as an opportunity to carry forward the great spirit of party building, always keep in mind the “three musts”, and strive to build the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee into a strong leadership group that reassures the Party Central Committee and the people of the province. Party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres should take the lead and set an example.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that we must take the lead in firmly grasping the political direction, always be absolutely loyal to the party, unswervingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to build our soul, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and always be In terms of ideology, politics and actions, we maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. It is necessary to take the lead in strengthening responsibilities, work hard in comprehensively studying, fully grasping, and fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, leading the whole province to fully implement the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, and continuously enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, The ability to serve the masses, the ability to prevent and resolve risks, and always maintain the struggle attitude of “innovating and doing”, accelerate the construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan, and continue to promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party in Hunan. We must take the lead in fulfilling the fundamental purpose, take the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the people as the starting point and foothold of all our work, follow the mass line in the new era, solve the people’s urgent, difficult and anxious problems, and improve the balance, coordination and inclusiveness of development , to continuously improve the well-being of the people. It is necessary to take the lead in carrying forward the spirit of struggle, always maintain the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, coordinate development and safety, do practical work such as “Class B and B management”, safety production, etc., and firmly hold the bottom line of no systemic risk. Build a higher level of safe Hunan and rule of law Hunan, and make every effort to maintain the safety and stability of the overall social situation. We must take the lead in maintaining integrity, give full play to the role of an important wind vane, strictly implement the responsibility of governing the party and the party, strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, resolutely fight against all kinds of corruption, and set a strict tone and strict Measures and a strict atmosphere will persist for a long time.