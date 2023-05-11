The stop is over: Marc Marquez’s return to France

“I’m really happy to be back on track together with the Repsol Honda Team and to be able to ride again”, said Marquez. “First of all I want to thank my medical team for the professionalism and advice they have given me in recent weeks. I always get back as soon as possible, but with an injury like mine it was important to allow for the healing time. Now I can concentrate fully on riding, without any worries about the injury, which is completely healed. We’ll see what the French GP holds for us. Above all, we will work hard.”