The stunning photo session of Ana Lucía Domínguez in the pool

Ana Lucía Domínguez: “Pálpito, a Colombian product”

It is not the first time that Ana Lucía Domínguez is part of a production that crosses borders and conquers viewers from all over the world with her story, since at only 19 years old the Bogotá actress was in the cast of Passion of Hawksan important novel that portrayed the story of love and revenge of two families that ended up boosting the career of this Colombian who today is a consecrated actress who was chosen by Netflix to be the protagonist of Pálpito.

KienyKe.com chatted with Ana Lucia about the second season of this series where the 39-year-old actress plays Camila, the central character of this story that addresses topics such as organ trafficking, love, revenge and fear.

The Bogota woman who began her career when she was barely 15 years old doing her first nude in ‘Beautiful girl’a person who even many viewers associated with Lolita, the protagonist of Vladimir Nabokov’s novel, revealed the details of working with one of the most famous and important streaming platforms in the world

“It was wonderful, it was one of the most beautiful things I have experienced in my life, really, I did not believe it when the whole team traveled, with the director, with the photography team. When we started recording with everyone there, I felt like I was in a Hollywood movie,” confessed the actress, who also had the opportunity to work on this second season with her husband Jorge Cárdenas in Turkey, where the first scenes of the sequel were filmed. of history.