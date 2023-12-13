The Supreme Court calls for the abolition of high betrothal gifts, prohibits the use of betrothal gifts to obtain property through marriage, and regulates the scope of betrothal gifts, conditions for return, identification of parties, etc. – Mobile Financial Industry

The Supreme People’s Court is taking a stand against high betrothal gifts, calling for their abolition and prohibiting them from being used to obtain property through marriage. In a joint press conference with the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the All-China Women’s Federation, the court revealed that the “Regulations of the Supreme People’s Court on Applicable Legal Issues in Cases Involving Betrothal Gifts” will be publicly solicited for opinions.

President Chen Yifang of the First Civil Tribunal of the Supreme People’s Court emphasized the principle of prohibiting the use of betrothal gifts to obtain property through marriage, and clarified the scope of betrothal gifts, the conditions for their return, and the determination of the parties. The move aims to standardize and unify the adjudication standards in cases involving betrothal gifts.

The press conference highlighted the need to curb the practice of high betrothal gifts, which can place economic pressure on the betrothal payer and affect the harmony and stability of marriage and family. The court firmly opposes the sale of marriage and the extortion of property through marriage, emphasizing the importance of establishing a correct view of marriage and love. The intention is to promote the construction of civilized rural customs and a healthy, thrifty, and civilized marriage concept.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs has also actively implemented measures to change customs and rectify the issue of high-value betrothal gifts. Through the construction of experimental areas for marriage custom reform, the ministry has guided various areas in advocating simple and moderate marriage customs. Additionally, civil affairs departments at all levels have established mechanisms to manage outstanding issues related to high betrothal gifts. This includes resisting behaviors such as extravagant affairs and comparisons with others, as well as the promotion of models of simple marriages.

Furthermore, the ministry has focused on promoting marriage and family counseling services, providing support to marriage parties through marriage registration agencies. The overall efforts have resulted in a reduced number of divorce registrations.

The initiative to regulate and prohibit high betrothal gifts reflects a larger trend in Chinese society to cultivate civilized and healthy marriage customs. These efforts from both the Supreme People’s Court and the Ministry of Civil Affairs aim to promote a more rational view of marriage and love, and ultimately establish a healthy, thrifty, and civilized marriage concept for the benefit of all parties involved.

