The surface temperature in Guangdong exceeds 70°C, and the road is too hot to walk: the Central Meteorological Observatory issues another high temperature warning

How hot is this summer? You may really get burned when you walk outside. The surface temperature in some cities in Guangdong exceeds 70°C. What is the concept of 70°C? It’s probably just “sprinkle some salt and eat it” and “put some chopped green onion to taste better”.

As of 13:25 on July 25, 144 high temperature warning signals were directly posted across Guangdong. Among them, there are 31 high temperature red warnings, mainly in Guangfo, eastern Guangdong and northern Guangdong.

It is expected that the highest temperature in Rongcheng District and Jiedong District will reach about 39 ℃ today and tomorrow. The Jieyang Meteorological Observatory upgraded the high temperature orange warning signal to red at 10:25 on the 25th. Please continue to do sunstroke prevention and sun protection.

Some netizens posted a video showing that the surface temperature in Guangdong is so high that it is so hot to walk on the feet that it is impossible to get off.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature orange warning at 06:00 on July 26: It is expected that during the day on July 26, there will be high temperature weather above 35 ℃ in Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, South China, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern Guizhou, and the southern Xinjiang Basin. Among them, the highest temperature in Jiangnan and most of South China, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing and the southern Xinjiang Basin was above 37°C.

Hashtag: Guangdong is hot and hot