From February 20th to 21st, the team of the Standing Committee of the Zeku County Party Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting.

meeting venue.Photo provided by the Propaganda Department of Zeku County Party Committee

The meeting notified the pre-meeting preparations for the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, the situation of soliciting opinions and suggestions before the meeting, the special democratic life meeting on party history study and education, the special inspection and rectification special democratic life meeting on food-related issues, and the provincial party inspection and rectification special democratic life meeting The implementation of the opinions and suggestions of the life meeting. On behalf of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, Wang Jide conducted a comparative inspection, focusing on finding out problems and deficiencies from 8 aspects, deeply analyzing the reasons, and clarifying the direction of next-step efforts and improvement measures.

The meeting emphasized thatOne is to talk about politics with a clear-cut stand. Insist on embodying politics in the resolute maintenance of the core and in the practice of new ideas, take the lead in establishing the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenances”, and resolutely implement the Party Central Committee and the provincial government. The various decisions and deployments of the Party Committee and the State Party Committee have effectively promoted the work of the county to continue to move forward in the right direction.The second is to strictly grasp the rectification. Adhere to immediate reforms and immediate reforms, combine the opinions solicited before the meeting, the problems identified at the meeting and the problems pointed out by the criticism, carefully formulate collective and personal accounts, come up with rectification measures, and prescribe the right medicine , Make real reforms, rectify one sales number one by one, ensure the effectiveness of the reforms, improve the image, reassure the organization, and satisfy the masses.The third is to change the style without stopping. In accordance with the requirements of “four excellent” in thinking, ability, style, and discipline, we will comprehensively strengthen work style construction, strictly implement the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, and the relevant requirements of provincial, state and county committees. Wind” highlights the manifestations of problems, and continues to do a good job in style construction with the tenacity that is always on the road.The fourth is to work hard to promote development. Adhere to the top priority of development, firmly establish a correct view of political achievements and people-centered development, closely follow the changes in major social contradictions, target weaknesses and shortcomings, seize key and difficult points, and make every effort to do a good job in rural revitalization, industrial transformation, deepening reforms, Ecological civilization, improvement of people’s livelihood, social governance and other key tasks, strive to transform the enthusiasm inspired by this democratic life meeting into a strong driving force for development, and continuously promote the stable and healthy economic and social development of the county. (Source: Propaganda Department of Zeku County Party Committee)

(Editors in charge: Chen Jing, Zhang Liping)