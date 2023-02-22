Home World Another 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Turkey live video exposure: the ground shakes and the mountains shake–fast technology–technology changes the future
World

At 9:17 and 18:24 on February 6, Beijing time, two 7.8-magnitude earthquakes occurred in Turkey with a focal depth of 20 kilometers. In addition, there were several aftershocks of magnitude 6 or above, and a large number of houses collapsed.As of now, the strong earthquake has killed more than 41,000 people in the country.

A wave of ups and downs rises again,On the evening of February 20, local time, earthquakes occurred one after another in Hatay Province, Turkey, with a maximum magnitude of 6.4.the epicenter was located in the Devne area of ​​the province, and 3 minutes later, another 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Hatay Province, Turkey, with the epicenter located in the Samanda area.

Within 20 minutes after the first earthquake, at least two earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.2 were recorded, with a focal depth of 7 kilometers. At present, 3 people have died and 213 people have been injured.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency issued a warning saying,The two earthquakes may cause sea levels to rise by 50 centimeters, reminding people to stay away from the coastlinewhile Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and other neighboring countries of Turkey felt the earthquake.

According to the local surveillance video, when the strong earthquake occurred, the ground shook, the smoke and dust from the collapsed houses filled the sky, and many people screamed and ran for their lives, which was quite terrifying.

The reason why Turkey has frequent earthquakes is that it is located in the seismic zone. In 2020, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea in western Turkey, killing 116 people; in 2011, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in Van Province in eastern Turkey, killing 644 people; There were many strong earthquakes in the month.

See also  Turkey, the court confirms the detention of Osman Kavala

