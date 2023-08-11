The technological challenges of the human resources area

DEFINITELY some, one of the areas that has had the greatest appropriation of technology within companies, is human resources, precisely because it is a key sector for the operation of companies; is in charge of the relationship with each and every one of the human beings who are part of the companies and who, due to their skills and knowledge, are a fundamental part of the gear.

Alfredo Terlizzi, CEO and Founder of Workia, says that “finding and keeping the best professionals is just one edge of the many that this department manages, which is why technology is a key card in the success and productivity of the area. An accelerator of appropriation of technology, are the needs and challenges that arise in order to accompany the achievement of the global objectives of the companies”.

It indicates that “from Workia, HR Tech with a presence in Colombia, we leave the four most outstanding challenges that organizations have in the implementation of technologies in the area of ​​human resources in the coming months and how they can be overcome.”

Among them is that the adoption of new technologies can encounter resistance from teams and leaders. It is important to communicate the benefits and properly train users to overcome this barrier.

Likewise, a culture that is not prepared to carry out a digital transformation process, which goes far beyond the implementation of the systems themselves, means a challenge when it comes to generating a culture of change and innovation, with the adoption and the commitment of all the people who are part of the company. For this reason, it is necessary to accompany the digital transformation process through awareness and cultural change, adapting the structure, processes and culture to this new paradigm.

He maintains that the handling of personal data requires a rigorous approach in terms of security and compliance with regulations, such as the GDPR. Organizations must ensure that the technologies used comply with privacy standards.

