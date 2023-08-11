Ukraine War Russia, Moscow: ‘Drone shot down over the city’. Airspace reopened. LIVE

“An attempt was made to fly a drone over the city. The air defenses destroyed it.” So the mayor of Moscow Sobyanin. Vnukovo airport, temporarily closed this morning due to the drone, has been reopened.

One person died following this morning’s Russian attack on the city of Kherson. The Zaporizhzhia plant is worrying, where reactor number 4 suffered, according to pro-Russians, a loss of steam. For experts, there are no risks but Kiev says that the plant is on the verge of a blackout. Just in Zaporizhia, in the last few hours, there has been a new Russian attack which has caused one death and several injuries. President Zelensky reported this in a video message, speaking of Zaporizhizhia as a city that suffers daily Russian bombing.

US President Biden has announced he will ask Congress for another $13 billion to support Ukraine. Meanwhile, Warsaw has announced that it will send ten thousand soldiers to the border with Belarus to strengthen the border guard.

