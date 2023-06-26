The Telethon Feast returns in the Governorate of Alto Paraná

After 4 years without taking place, due to the covid-19 pandemic, on July 2 the great charity party will be held again.

After 4 years the Telethon Feast returns in this part of the country. It will be on July 2 at the Alto Paraná Governor’s office. This charity activity was suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic. The last one in person was carried out in 2019, in 2021 something timidly small was done because the protocols did not allow them to be agglutinated.

“Last year we could not do it due to the economic crisis and this year we are back with everything with this gastronomic festival that we do here in Paraná with so much charisma, so much solidarity that characterizes us in this area of ​​the country,” explained María Luis Arce, coordinator Telethon in Alto Paraná.

He said that the intention is to repeat the success achieved in the first two years. This event seeks to help people with disabilities. “A proposal where Alto Paraná gastronomy is the protagonist. This year the flavor of the foreign communities that are here is what brings us together. We have around 50 stands. The idea is to be able to eat well and at a good price and hold a solidarity meeting around gastronomy”.

For this edition, the presence of the municipality of Naranjal is confirmed with the rib, the pork to the puruca of Santa Rosa del Monday. “We will also have the ryguasu chyryry of Tavapy, the roast at the stake of Santa Fe del Paraná, the presence of the Chamber of Businessmen, the Municipality of Ciudad del Este, in addition we will also have Arabic and Japanese food.”