The terrible “street of zombies” in the United States that shocks the world

Shocking images circulate on social networks and international media from the streets of the United States where people are observed in a “zombie” state, the effect of drugs such as fentanyl and xylazine.

The United States is experiencing a state of emergency due to the high consumption of this type of tranquilizer used only legally to treat horses, which is why, for a normal person, it can cause devastating effects.

Philadelphia is the city that has been most impacted by this “epidemic” of drugs that cause excessive drowsiness and respiratory depression, as well as serious skin damage, according to international media.

Photo: AFP

Other effects caused by the drug popularly called “tranq” are: hypertension, tachycardia, respiratory depression and, generally, consumers develop raw wounds in soft tissues.

For his part, Dr. Jeffrey Hom, from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, reported that: “they identified four deceased with overdoses, in whom they found xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer, in the toxicology of those people, who died of overdose of drugs, other than fentanyl.” This is a scene that exemplifies the health problem that the United States is experiencing.

Photo: AFP

Currently, the United States suffers one of its worst stages for trying to control the distribution of this drug. Many citizens have been left in a “street” state due to the addiction of this drug and many others without work or family.

A sector as commercial as the city of Los Angeles leads in the first positions in the ranking of more homeless people due to the high price of rents and the little work that exists.

