The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Jiaxing Public Security Bureau Committee of the Communist Party of China held a special (expanded) learning session on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work and the spirit of important meetings



On January 18, Zhang Haiyan, deputy mayor and director of the Public Security Bureau, presided over a special (expanded) study meeting of the party committee’s theoretical study center group, organized General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work, the central political and legal work conference, the provincial “two sessions”, and the national The meeting of directors of public security bureaus, the meeting of directors of public security bureaus in the whole province and other relevant meetings, as well as the “Measures for Implementing the Implementation Rules of the Eight Central Regulations” of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, study and implement the opinions.

The meeting pointed out that the city’s public security organs should thoroughly study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work and the spirit of the series of meetings of the Central Political and Legal Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Public Security Department, fully understand and accurately grasp the core essentials, and promote Jiaxing’s public security work in the new Show a new look on the journey. It is necessary to solve the problem of “small police” integrating into “big government”. Effectively enhance the awareness of the overall situation, firmly establish the concept of “serving good development is to serve ourselves well”, regard optimizing the business environment as an important focus of current public security work, and attack from all aspects, such as combat, prevention, governance, and service, to serve the economy Social development contributes to public security. It is necessary to solve the problem of changing “bonsai” into “landscape”. Good at systematic planning and overall promotion, good at discovering bright spots, summarizing and refining, good at connecting upwards and gaining support, and strive to turn the “bonsai” on the spot into the “landscape” of the city, even the province, and the whole country. To solve the problem from “excellent” to “excellent”. Abandon the idea of ​​”a small fortune means peace, a small victory means fullness”. We must not only bury our heads in hard work, but also look up at the road, see the direction above, see the strengths of others, see our own shortcomings, and see the direction of our efforts. Be one step ahead in planning, be ahead of others in innovation, and be ahead of others in action, and accelerate the establishment of the reputation of Jiaxing’s public security that matches the place where the red boat set sail.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to be based on the long-term, to work in the present, to anchor the various deployment requirements of the superiors, to go all out to advance without waiting, and to lay a solid foundation for the work in the new year. Use your brains to find a good idea. Comprehensively analyze and accurately grasp the outstanding risks and shortcomings of our city in the fields of safeguarding political security, maintaining social stability, public security governance, and public security team building, insist on implementing policies based on circumstances, and treat both symptoms and root causes, and reorganize and reorganize the work ideas for 2023 Refinement, turning each goal into a “construction drawing” and “task list”. We must keep our feet on the ground and focus on the key points. Focusing on the optimization and improvement of the business environment, the “No. 1 Reform Project”, increased efforts to secure and protect enterprises, help enterprises and benefit enterprises, and strive to create an enterprise version of “Fengqiao Experience” with Jiaxing characteristics. Deeply promote the construction of the “brain of public security”, and accelerate the formation of a number of landmark reform achievements that are well-known in the province and even the whole country. Taking the floating population management service as a breakthrough point, we will make every effort to improve the quality and efficiency of the grassroots foundation. Third, race against time to get off to a good start. Adhere to the principle of “running at the start and sprinting at the start”, firmly grasp the “windows” such as the advancement of the government’s people’s livelihood and the diversion of non-police and police information, accelerate the pilot task of “taking pictures of one thing”, and explore the promotion of “government 110” and other pioneers. Try to be the first to provide Jiaxing experience and Jiaxing model for the whole province.

At the meeting, Zhang Haiyan, deputy mayor and director of the Public Security Bureau, made a speech at the center. Members of the party committee of the bureau attended the meeting.