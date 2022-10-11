The theoretical study center group of the municipal party committee held a study meeting

Adhere to the people-centered development thought and strive to promote the all-round development of the cause of human rights

Chen Anming presided over the meeting and delivered a speech

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) Recently, the theoretical study center group of the Municipal Party Committee held a study meeting to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s 37th and 39th collective study in the Political Bureau of the Central Committee. The spirit of important speeches, relevant documents of the Central Committee and the spirit of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee will be studied on special topics. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, and Yi Zhongqiang, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that respecting and protecting human rights is the unremitting pursuit of the Chinese Communists, and the party’s century-old history of struggle runs through the unremitting efforts of the party to unite and lead the people to strive for, respect, protect and develop human rights. In the practice of advancing the development of my country’s human rights cause, our party has combined the Marxist concept of human rights with China‘s concrete reality and excellent traditional Chinese culture, summed up the successful experience of our party in uniting and leading the people to respect and protect human rights, and learned from the excellent civilization of mankind. As a result, a human rights development path that conforms to the trend of the times and suits national conditions has been blazed out. We must deeply understand the main features and valuable experience of the “six persistences” of my country’s human rights development path, adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, solve the people’s “urgent and worrying” problems, and comprehensively improve the level of legal protection of human rights. Do a solid job of respecting and protecting human rights, focus on promoting the all-round development of human rights, and vividly tell the stories of overseas Chinese, the Bay Area and China‘s human rights.

The meeting emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 39th collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee spoke highly of the research results of the Chinese civilization exploration project, and further answered the basic picture of the origin, formation and development of Chinese civilization, internal Major issues such as the mechanism and the evolution path of civilizations in various regions put forward clear requirements, and make strategic arrangements for strengthening the protection and utilization of cultural relics and the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage, promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture, and expanding exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. We must further enhance historical awareness, strengthen cultural self-confidence, carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, deeply explore the cultural and historical heritage of the overseas Chinese capital, comprehensively accelerate the construction of a strong cultural city, and provide cultural support and spiritual strength for building a socialist modern new overseas Chinese capital.

Members of the Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group, the main responsible comrades of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court and the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, the study secretary of the Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group, and the main responsible comrades of the relevant ministries and commissions of the Municipal Party Committee and the relevant units directly under the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting.