The theoretical study center group of the Party Group of the Municipal Provident Fund Center held a special study meeting on the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar of key leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels



8On the morning of January 15th, the theoretical study center group of the Party Group of the Municipal Provident Fund Center held a meeting to study in depth the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar of key leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. Party Secretary and Director Wang Songlin presided over the meeting and made a learning exchange speech, and cadres above the middle level participated in the study.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar scientifically analyzes the current international and domestic situation, profoundly expounds on the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era 10 years, and profoundly explains the major importance of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Theoretical and practical issues, profoundly clarify the major policies and action plans for the development of the party and the country in the future, and lay an important political, ideological and theoretical foundation for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply study and understand the rich connotation, spiritual essence and practical requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and to study “Xi Jinping’s Footprints in Zhejiang” and “Xi Jinping on the Governance of the Country (Volume 4)”, study and implement the general secretary’s opinions on Zhejiang, The important instructions of the Jiaxing series of important speeches are combined, and the thoughts and actions are practically integrated into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to closely connect with reality, in-depth theoretical study, and strengthen ideological arming; strengthen confidence in development, and enhance mission responsibility;Always stay awake for exams and have the courage to self-revolution; adhere to the people’s livelihood and improve the quality and efficiency of services.Efforts will be made to transform the learning results into practical actions to do a good job, and welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.