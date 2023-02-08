The third plenary session of the Eighth Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection was held



Carry forward the spirit of thorough self-revolution, promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and provide a strong guarantee for the construction of modern Luohe

On February 7th, the third plenary session of the Eighth Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection was held to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the spirit of the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, especially the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and implement the third plenary session of the Eleventh Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection Work arrangements, carry forward a thorough self-revolutionary spirit, constantly promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and provide a strong guarantee for promoting the high-quality development of Luohe and building a modern Luohe. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Qin Baoqiang attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Jia Hongyu, Li Sijie, Wang Kejun and others attended.

Qin Baoqiang pointed out that we must accurately grasp the essentials and effectively unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of the plenary sessions of the Central Committee and the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection. At the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward important requirements for solving the unique problems of large parties, improving the system of comprehensive and strict party governance, and unswervingly promoting comprehensive and strict party governance. The whole city must understand the historical significance of comprehensive and strict party governance Strengthen the consciousness of supporting the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” in the achievements, maintain the sobriety of promoting self-revolution by grasping the unique problems of a century-old party, and strengthen management by taking responsibility for improving, comprehensively and strictly governing the party system The responsibility of the party to govern the party is to resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the provincial party committee to the whole process of Luohe’s comprehensive and strict governance of the party.

Qin Baoqiang emphasized that we must adhere to the problem orientation and remain sober and firm on the road. In recent years, the Municipal Party Committee has thoroughly implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition of “unswervingly and deeply promoting comprehensive and strict party governance”, giving full play to the important role of the discipline inspection and supervision system in supervising and ensuring implementation and promoting perfect development, and unswervingly promoting comprehensive and strict governance Govern the party, lead and guarantee the “first priority” of development with the “first responsibility” of party building, and continue to create a clean and upright political environment. We must maintain the strategic determination that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. The atmosphere will persist for a long time, resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption, and create a healthy and good political ecology and a strong atmosphere for entrepreneurship to promote Luohe’s modernization.

Qin Baoqiang requested that the key points should be grasped to provide a strong guarantee for the construction of modern Luohe. This year is the first year to comprehensively implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. According to the task requirements, we should work hard on full coverage of content, full coverage of objects, full chain of responsibilities, and full integration of systems, strive for progress while maintaining stability, keep upright and innovate, do a good job in comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and provide political and ideological and organizational guarantees. First, we must unremittingly strengthen political supervision to ensure that the implementation of the “two safeguards” is effective. Focus on maintaining the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership, implement the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and implement the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Strengthen political supervision, promote the concrete, precise, and normalization of political supervision, and implement the major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee To all fields, aspects and links of the city. Second, we must unremittingly improve the supervision system and form a comprehensive coverage, normal and long-term power restriction mechanism. Improve the supervision system based on “unified leadership of the party”, focus on the “top leaders” and the leadership team to enhance the effectiveness of supervision, use political inspections as the starting point to exert deterrent effectiveness, and use “precision accountability” as a sharp weapon to improve supervision effectiveness and form a system that adheres to the truth , An effective mechanism to correct mistakes, discover problems, and correct deviations, and firmly lock power into the cage of the system. Third, we must unremittingly strengthen discipline construction, so that iron discipline can be transformed into the daily habits and conscious compliance of party members and cadres. Strengthen daily education, give full play to the fundamental role of discipline construction, combine positive guidance and negative warnings, and enhance the ability of cadres to resist corruption and prevent change. Strict discipline enforcement, implement strict requirements to the forefront of discipline and supervision, and implement the whole process of party rule formulation, party discipline education, and discipline supervision. Keep an eye on the “key few”, urge leading cadres at all levels to be strict with themselves, take their responsibilities, and strictly manage their jurisdiction, and promote iron discipline to be internalized in their hearts and externalized in their actions. Fourth, we must unremittingly strengthen the construction of ability and work style, and build a high-quality cadre team with strict standards. Strengthen the positive wind and discipline with a strict tone, persevere in strengthening the dams of the eight central regulations, insist on rectifying trees simultaneously, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of work style construction. Take strict measures to temper abilities and skills, implement the standards for good cadres in the new era, strictly manage the system and selection system, strengthen the education and management of cadres, strengthen practical training and professional training, and establish a correct orientation for employment. Encourage responsibility with a strict atmosphere, accurately use the “four forms”, adhere to the combination of strict management and love, encourage cadres to dare to take responsibility and act actively, and promote the formation of a good atmosphere of unity of heart, smoothness of spirit, righteousness, and strength. Fifth, we must unremittingly strengthen the spirit of struggle, and resolutely fight the protracted battle against corruption. Grasp the key direction of the anti-corruption struggle, maintain a zero-tolerance attitude to combat corruption and punish evil, strengthen the construction of a clean culture in the new era, continue to increase pressure on not daring to be corrupt, deepen and expand on not being corrupt, consolidate and improve on not wanting to be corrupt, and implement the “three non-corruption” “Effectively linking together, exerting force at the same time, in the same direction, and comprehensively, strive to build a clear politics, a clean government, clean cadres, and a clean society.

Qin Baoqiang requested that the discipline inspection and supervision system should comprehensively meet the new requirements of the discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era, strengthen the ideological refinement, political experience, practical training, and professional training of discipline inspection and supervision cadres, and use iron discipline to create politically strong, capable, loyal, clean and responsible cadres The discipline inspection and supervision of the Iron Army.

Shi Wei, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and director of the Municipal Supervisory Commission, presided over the meeting and made a work report on “Comprehensively Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with High Standards and High-Quality Services and Guaranteeing the Modernization of Luohe Construction” on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection. System summary and specific deployment.

The meeting was held in the form of video conference, with a main venue and eight branch venues.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Leaders of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal Government, and the CPPCC, Political Commissar and Deputy Commander of the Luohe Military Division, President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, Procurator-General of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Luohe Vocational and Technical College, Luohe The Secretary of the Party Committee and Principal of Medical College, Secretary of the Party Committee of Luohe Food Vocational College, and members of the Eighth Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection attended the meeting.

Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision in Luohe City Discipline Inspection and Supervisors, leading comrades of Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision who are not members of the eighth Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and counties and districts (functional areas), municipal party committee ministries and commissions, municipal government and units stationed in Luohe, and people’s organizations are mainly responsible comrades at the meeting.