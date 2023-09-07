China Implements New Measures for Military Population and Family Planning

Beijing, September 7th – Xi Jinping, the Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to issue the “Measures for the Military to Implement the Population and Family Planning Law of the People’s Republic of China.” The Measures will come into effect on September 10, 2023. This move aims to prioritize the needs of military personnel and their families and strengthen cohesion and combat effectiveness within the armed forces.

The Measures fully align with the Population and Family Planning Law of the People’s Republic of China and focus on various aspects such as family marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, and education. The implementation aims to standardize and strengthen family planning, prenatal and postnatal care service guarantees, and provide technical support throughout the entire birth chain.

The Measures consist of 33 articles that regulate fertility regulation, incentives, support, and services for military personnel. The new regulations encourage military personnel to engage in age-appropriate marriage and childbirth while advocating for eugenics and eugenics practices. Under the new rules, military couples are permitted to have up to three children.

Additionally, the Measures introduce improved supporting measures such as new parental leave and parental care leave, as well as enhanced childcare education and services. Consultation and guidance, health care services, and technical support will also be improved for military personnel and their families.

These Measures aim to protect the legitimate rights and interests of military personnel who implement family planning while striving to promote the happiness and stability of military families.

As China continues to focus on the wellbeing of its armed forces and their families, these new Measures demonstrate the government’s commitment to providing necessary support and resources for military personnel in building their families.

