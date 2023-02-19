Former judge Vladimir Ernesto Daza Hernández, one of the most wanted in the department of La Guajira, was captured in Valledupar for the multiple judicial rulings he issued irregularly when he was serving as the second promiscuous municipal judge of Maicao.

Daza Hernández must answer for several criminal proceedings against him for the crimes of prevarication for aggravated action and abuse of public function.

One of the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office is related to five cases in which it granted freedom to several people despite not having jurisdiction due to territorial factors. Among the beneficiaries were Nini Johana Úsuga, sister of the arrested drug trafficker, Darío Antonio Úsuga, alias ‘Otoniel’.

“In contravention of the law, it would have assumed jurisdiction to annul the guardianship ruling of a court in Medellín and another in Bogotá that denied parole for a woman linked to criminal organizations. With her decision, he ordered her release, ”the Prosecutor’s Office reported when beginning the investigations.

The former judge in 2019 annulled the precautionary measures issued by the Superior Court of La Guajira, which prevented the possession of the elected mayor of Manaure. Just as it also substituted the security measure for four people in a hearing without a Prosecutor’s Office and whose case was from San Andrés Islands.

Similarly, in 2020, the former official revoked the detention measure in a prison for three people prosecuted for illegal possession of weapons in Uribia two days after the concentrated hearings were held.

Another investigation was for having apparently acted irregularly in the process against the former Valledupar traffic director, Óscar Miguel Tom Socarrás, prosecuted for the high-profile case of the ‘Scrapping Cartel’.

But not satisfied with this, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, Vladimir Ernesto Daza would have given advice to deliver privileged and reserved information on processes that his office knew about.