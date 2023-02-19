Home News The thorny dossier of the former judge who was captured in Valledupar
News

The thorny dossier of the former judge who was captured in Valledupar

by admin
The thorny dossier of the former judge who was captured in Valledupar

Former judge Vladimir Ernesto Daza Hernández, one of the most wanted in the department of La Guajira, was captured in Valledupar for the multiple judicial rulings he issued irregularly when he was serving as the second promiscuous municipal judge of Maicao.

Daza Hernández must answer for several criminal proceedings against him for the crimes of prevarication for aggravated action and abuse of public function.
One of the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office is related to five cases in which it granted freedom to several people despite not having jurisdiction due to territorial factors. Among the beneficiaries were Nini Johana Úsuga, sister of the arrested drug trafficker, Darío Antonio Úsuga, alias ‘Otoniel’.

“In contravention of the law, it would have assumed jurisdiction to annul the guardianship ruling of a court in Medellín and another in Bogotá that denied parole for a woman linked to criminal organizations. With her decision, he ordered her release, ”the Prosecutor’s Office reported when beginning the investigations.

The former judge in 2019 annulled the precautionary measures issued by the Superior Court of La Guajira, which prevented the possession of the elected mayor of Manaure. Just as it also substituted the security measure for four people in a hearing without a Prosecutor’s Office and whose case was from San Andrés Islands.
Similarly, in 2020, the former official revoked the detention measure in a prison for three people prosecuted for illegal possession of weapons in Uribia two days after the concentrated hearings were held.

Another investigation was for having apparently acted irregularly in the process against the former Valledupar traffic director, Óscar Miguel Tom Socarrás, prosecuted for the high-profile case of the ‘Scrapping Cartel’.

See also  Draghi at work on competition law: bathing concessions, street vendors and hydroelectricity are on the table

But not satisfied with this, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, Vladimir Ernesto Daza would have given advice to deliver privileged and reserved information on processes that his office knew about.

You may also like

Juan Carlos Upegui defends Daniel Quintero and talks...

Spring plowing and preparation for plowing solidly promote...

In Pereira they invented a passport to drink...

Many places across the country are ushering in...

Extraordinary security council for blockades in Caquetá

The oldest millennial Bible, up for auction for...

farewell! The grandfather of 20 yuan passed away...

Closing notice – Chocó7días.com

‘It is an act of a political nature,...

An explosion occurred on the 22nd floor of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy