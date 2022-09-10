Original title: The timetable for viewing the moon released this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival full moon is at 17:59

“The moon and the Mid-autumn equinox are clear”, the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences released the “2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Appreciation Schedule”.

Wang Kechao, director of popular science at the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduced that the moon’s fullest moment on this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival is at 17:59 Beijing time on September 10, which is at dusk. Soon after the sun sets, the round and jade-like moon rises quietly from the southeast, and accompanies us to spend a good night in the night sky.

For most parts of our country, this year’s Mid-Autumn Moon rises from due east and slightly south, and the time is close to sunset. Wang Kechao added that due to the large longitude spanned by my country from east to west, the moonrise time is gradually pushed back from the northeast to the southwest of my country. Mid-autumn moon will hang in the night sky all night, miss the moonrise, and it can be seen at other times.

The China Meteorological Administration predicts that during the Mid-Autumn Festival, most of the northwest and central and eastern regions of China should enjoy the moon.

It is expected that on September 10, most of the northwest region, the eastern part of the Sichuan Basin, and the northern part of Jiangsu and Anhui will be mainly sunny, which is conducive to viewing the moon at night.

Most of Northeast China, most of North China, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangdong, eastern Guangxi and other places are dominated by cloudy weather, with more cloudiness in some periods, which has a certain impact on viewing the moon.

There are light to moderate rains in southern Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, western and northern Henan, southern Sichuan and western Sichuan plateau, Guizhou, western Hunan, Yunnan, central and western Guangxi, Hainan Island, and most of Tibet. Among them, central and northern Yunnan and western Guizhou have experienced light to moderate rain. , there are heavy rains in parts of western Guangxi and other places, which is not conducive to viewing the moon.

On the 11th, there were light rains in parts of northern Xinjiang, northwestern Heilongjiang, southern Shaanxi, western and southern Sichuan Basin, Yunnan, central and western Guizhou, Tibet, southern Guangdong, Guangxi, etc. There were moderate rains in western and southeastern Yunnan and western Guangxi. to heavy rain. As far as Jiangsu is concerned, Jiangsu Meteorology predicts that tomorrow night, the areas along the Yangtze River and southern Jiangsu will stage colorful clouds chasing the moon, which will have a certain impact on the viewing of the moon; while other areas will be full of bright moons. During the Mid-Autumn Festival The temperature gradually decreases Feeling cooler at night Remember to keep warm when watching the moon at night~ Comprehensive from @ Purple Mountain Observatory, @ China Meteorological Administration, @ Jiangsu Meteorology Source: Nanjing Radio and Television StationReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: