The titles of the Quito University Sports League

University Sports League of Quito was proclaimed Ecuadorian champion by beating Independiente del Valle 3-0 on penalties (1-1, in the 180’s), after the LigaPro-2023 final played this Sunday at the Rodrigo Paz stadium.

Lizandro Alzugaray, Jan Hurtado and Marcelo Moreno scored for the U. For Del Valle, Lorenzo Faraveli and Jordy Alcívar failed.

In regular time, there was a double draw without goals in the first leg and 1-1 in the second leg with goals from the streaky Kendry Páez (16′) and Renato Ibarra (19′), for the lead.

El albo, under the command of Argentine coach Luis Zubeldía, completed a dream season after winning the second Copa Sudamericana title of his record, by beating the Brazilian Fortaleza 5-4 in the 2023 final on penalties, in October last.

LDU will compete in the group round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores as Ecuadorian champion, along with IDV, as runner-up, and Barcelona, ​​which received a bonus spot for Ecuador for the U title in the 2023 Sudamericana.

Day Uconsidering the Ecuadorian King of Cups for holding the Libertadores 2008, the Sudamericana 2009 and 2023, plus the Recopa 2009 and 2010, also registering 11 other national championships 1969, 1974, 1975, 1990, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2005 (opening) , 2007, 2010 and 2018.

Share this: Facebook

X

