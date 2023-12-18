NEW YORK: More than 30 PRM leaders are sworn into the PRD | AlMomento.net

Former leaders of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) in the Dominican Republic have switched sides and joined the opposition Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) in a public swearing-in ceremony. The event, which took place at the PRD headquarters in Upper Manhattan, saw more than 30 former PRM leaders pledging their allegiance to the PRD.

Peggy Cabral, general secretary of the PRD, led the ceremony and delivered certificates to the former PRM leaders, accrediting them in various leadership positions within the PRD. The activity was attended by PRD congressional candidates Yomare Polanco, Nancy Jiménez, and Cándido Cruz, as well as other prominent members of the PRD.

Among the former PRM leaders who were sworn in are Rafael Mota Paulino, Ruddy Durán, Marcelino Domínguez, Israel Sosa Zorrilla, Jhonny Peralta Núñez, María Lucas Ortiz, Genis Féliz Sánchez, Jeurys Alfonso Tobal, Jonathan Herrera Laureano, Juan Bautista Féliz, and several others.

The move is seen as a significant defection from the PRM to the PRD, with the latter gaining valuable experience and political leadership from the former ruling party. The PRD is hoping that this influx of former PRM members will bolster its ranks and strengthen its position as a major opposition force in the Dominican Republic.

The swearing-in ceremony marks a major shift in the political landscape, and the PRD is expected to leverage the experience and connections of the former PRM leaders in their upcoming political campaigns. The PRD leadership is confident that the addition of these former PRM members will contribute to the party’s growth and success in the future.