fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Israeli forces have discovered what they believe to be the largest tunnel built by Hamas in Gaza. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the tunnel measures four kilometers in length and is equipped with electricity, ventilation, and communication systems. The tunnel does not cross into Israel, but it is believed to be a strategic part of Hamas’ infrastructure and will be destroyed by the IDF.

Video footage shared by the IDF shows a large vehicle driving into the tunnel, and the IDF claims that the tunnel was created for the movements of Hamas fighters and as a launching point for attacks. However, CNN has not been able to independently verify the images or IDF’s claims.

The IDF has also stated that the tunnel system was a project by Muhammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, although they did not provide evidence to support this claim.

The Gaza tunnels are best known for their use in smuggling goods from Egypt and launching attacks against Israel. They also serve as transport for people and goods, storage for rockets and ammunition, and house Hamas command and control centers away from surveillance.

In 2021, Hamas claimed to have built 500 kilometers worth of tunnels under Gaza, although the accuracy of this figure remains unclear. The IDF has been actively working to locate and destroy the tunnel routes, and has recently attempted methods to flood Hamas tunnels.

The discovery of this massive tunnel is a reminder of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the region.