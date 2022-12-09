Home News The torches of the ski instructors light up the night in Cortina
Despite adverse weather conditions, the torchlight procession organized in Tofana today, December 9, during the Fashion Week, it still managed to illuminate and excite Cortina. Fifty masters involved, mostly belonging to the Cortina ski school and to Azzurra Cortina ski schoolwhich gave birth to a long snake that started from Duke of Aosta refuge around 17 and arrived at Socrepes going through the new chalet Ria de Saco dress for the occasion of the colors purple and gold by Valentino. The fog only partially conditioned the show. The moment of arrival in the valley was greeted by a long applause that united the participants. The torchlight procession was coordinated by Any while the organization saw the association at the forefront Cortina for Us who supervises all the initiatives of the Cortina Fashion Week. Bad weather prompted the organizers to cancel the event”Krampus in pista” scheduled for Sunday at the refuge Averau. (Images by Mirta Del Favero)

