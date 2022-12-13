Goodbye Treviso Marathon. The 2023 edition will not be organized, the aim is for an event with a four-year deadline.

Tri Veneto Run communicates it with a note. «A painful decision that arises from a series of precise considerations and analyzes on the merits of the requisites that are fundamental for the Governing Council for the success of an event worthy of the name and in the name of sustainability».

There will therefore no longer be the 42 km of the capital, which has become – according to the organizers – something extraneous to the city, with changes to the route not going well.

«First of all, the race route is one of the main and most impactful aspects in what is the perception of the event by the runners. The latest editions, with the request by the Municipal Administration to allocate the start and finish phases in the Prato Fiera parking area, have effectively relegated the marathon to something extraneous to the city, crossed in the historic center only for the first kilometers of the race. In this regard, following a meeting with the Administration dated 6 May 2022, we made the proposal to return within the walls both for the departure and for the arrival of the demonstration and its collateral events”.

The organizers underline that «the design of a low-impact route on the city’s road system, studied in collaboration with the Treviso Local Police (sent on 20 June 2022), however, was not accepted, allowing availability for only one of the requested phases. A further meeting on the matter was proposed to us on 29 June 2022 and which was not followed up. Consequently, the times necessary for the organizational machine are no longer such to allow the success of the event, which involves five other municipalities in the province in addition to Treviso».

Of course, the drop in marathons has an influence, especially given the boom in half-times. «The second analysis takes note of the moment that the Italian marathons are experiencing and which is there for all to see. A movement in declining participation in favor of shorter distances, more usable for the vast world of runners and which widen participation ensuring greater sustainability for the organizers. The heritage of the Treviso Marathon, born in 2003 (first edition 14 March 2004) to give the Treviso running movement its own event on the queen distance and to promote the territory of Treviso and the Marca Trevigiana, will not be lost, as has been demonstrated with strong sense of responsibility towards those registered for the 2020 edition which was skipped just fifteen days from the scheduled date due to the pandemic with consequent serious economic damage but which was nevertheless completed on 27 March 2022″.

The idea, at this point, is to make it four-yearly: «Therefore, together with the decision not to organize the 2023 edition, the Board of Directors has made a proposal to the Municipal Administration of Treviso to organize the event every four years of the Olympics, starting from 2024. An idea to make Treviso Marathon even more unique among Italian marathons and with the hope of reinvigorating affection for this event, without prejudice to the deep interest in involving the city center for the most important phases of competition, which deserves to be appreciated and enjoyed by the participants. We do not dispute the legitimate choice of the Administration to decide which events are of interest to the city and we do not deny the regret and displeasure in choosing not to organize the event but the decision was made in full awareness of the event’s sustainability. Finally, all members who in 2022 requested the postponement to 2023 will be contacted by the secretariat”.