Dr. Magdy Hassan, head of the poultry department at the Animal Research Institute at the Ministry of Agriculture, said today, Wednesday, that there is no such thing as powdered eggs in Egypt.

He added, in statements he made to the “Masrawy” website: “I am very surprised by the talk that is published on websites and pages about the presence of powdered eggs. This is incorrect talk. This is a type of dried egg that is used in the manufacture of pastries and sweets only.”

The head of the poultry department at the Animal Research Institute at the Ministry of Agriculture explained: “Some companies in Egypt import it to enter the bakery and sweets industry, but it is not used in the traditional way. the original”.

Today, Wednesday, the prices of red eggs on the farm rose compared to their levels on Tuesday, while the prices of white and local eggs were stable, according to data from the General Union of Poultry Producers on its Facebook page.

The price of a carton of white eggs: 94.75 pounds.

The price of a carton of red eggs: 97.75 pounds, an increase of one pound.

The price of a carton of municipal eggs: 106.75 pounds.

