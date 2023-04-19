The UN gave a note to the Permanent Representative of the United States

UN Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric made a statement on the subject at the daily press conference. Noting that they found that the documents leaked from the Pentagon were distorted summaries of the Secretary-General’s speeches, Dujarric said, “We have formally expressed our dissatisfaction with the US government’s monitoring and involvement of the communication traffic of the Secretary-General and other senior UN officials to the host country.” she used the phrase. Dujarric, such […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

