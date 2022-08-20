On August 19, the United Front Work Department of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee held the seventh study (expansion) meeting of the theoretical study center group, focusing on the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central United Front Work Conference. Comrade Xu Jianguo, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Xu Jianguo pointed out that the Central United Front Work Conference was held on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the party’s clear proposal of the United Front Policy, an important meeting to raise the flag, link the past, and open up the future. General Secretary Xi Jinping made an important speech, comprehensively reviewing the glorious history and achievements of the United Front in the past century, systematically explaining the important ideas of doing a good job in the party’s united front work in the new era, deeply analyzing the historical orientation of the patriotic united front in the new era, and clearly put forward the idea of ​​doing a good job in the new era of the United Front. The guiding ideology, basic tasks, work priorities, and policy measures of the work. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is high-level, profound in thought, rich in connotation, and has a strong political, ideological, and theoretical nature.

Xu Jianguo emphasized that it is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively comprehend and grasp General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thought on doing a good job in the party’s united front work in the new era, and firmly grasp the essential requirements of great unity and great unity. It is necessary to deeply understand the rich connotation of the “Twelve Musts”, accurately understand the task requirements of “the three roles are more important”, fully understand the historical orientation of the United Front work under the new situation, and correctly handle and grasp the “four pairs of relationships”. It is necessary to improve the political position, from the perspective of the overall development of the party and the country, deeply understand the importance of developing and strengthening the patriotic united front in the new era, and take on the historical mission and practical responsibility of the united front work. The important idea of ​​doing a good job of the party’s united front work in the new era shall be implemented, improve and perfect the general united front work pattern, earnestly consolidate work responsibilities, and continuously promote the harmony between political party relations, ethnic relations, religious relations, class relations, and relations between compatriots at home and abroad.

Xu Jianguo requested that the study and implementation of the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference should be combined with the study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping’s Governance of the Country”, with the study of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial seminars, and with the study of “Chinese Communist Party Politics”. Combining the Regulations on Consultation Work with the study and implementation of the Thirteenth Provincial Party Congress, accurately grasp the scientific connotation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and deeply understand its core essence, spiritual essence, and practical requirements. There was a wave of learning among the members to ensure that the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, was deeply rooted in the people’s hearts of the province’s united front, leading the majority of United Front members to better perform their duties and responsibilities, and constantly improve and defend the “two establishments”, To achieve the “two maintenance” consciousness and initiative, with practical actions to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress. (Reporter Sang Lei)

