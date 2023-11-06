Home » The University of Turin continues to grow, 20,000 new students – News
News

The University of Turin continues to grow, 20,000 new students – News

by admin
The University of Turin continues to grow, 20,000 new students – News

The data on new enrollments at the University of Turin confirm a trend of continuous growth with 20,387 new students enrolled. Compared to the 2022/2023 Academic Year, three-year degrees are stable (79 fewer students), single-cycle degrees are up by 5% (105 more students), while there is a boom for master’s degrees with a significant increase of 20%. % (+615 students).


This last data is provisional because it is possible to enroll in Master’s degree courses until January 2024.


“The University of Turin confirms itself to be increasingly attractive – comments the rector Stefano Geuna – for those who decide to undertake an advanced course of study and invest in training. Although still provisional, because enrollment in the master’s degree courses is open until January, the data reaffirms solid growth overall, driven this year by the master’s and single-cycle training offer, which is contributed by the full confirmation obtained from the three-year courses compared to last year’s numbers. Indeed, 65% of the courses recorded a positive balance or stable compared to the previous year. This result is a reason for complete satisfaction, even more so if we consider that it is the consequence of an ever greater rooting in the territory but, at the same time, also of the very significant increase in out-of-office numbers on master’s courses, which are currently 19% more. This can happen when you can count on a training offer that responds adequately to the real needs of the innovation and business system and which qualifies as the best choice for many of those who are preparing to take the decisive step that will accompany them to the world of work.


The growing attractiveness of UniTo is therefore a great opportunity for social, cultural and economic development also for the territory: just remember that one euro invested in our University today produces a direct and indirect added value of 2.41″.

See also  Laptop DDR5 memory ushers in a single 48GB model, fully plugged in to 96GB

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

WFP and France collaborate against hunger in Malawian...

The Reincorporation of TU 204 Aircraft: A Milestone...

This is how the elections progress in Santa...

Israel: 400 march in Padua for Palestine –...

Geodrill Ltd. receives a prestigious ESG award for...

Ecuador’s President-Elect Daniel Noboa Criticizes Venezuela’s Regime and...

“They are going to have a Victory working...

President Xi Jinping Commends First “Belt and Road”...

Bratislava, visions of the future in Chalupkovasi, along...

African Football League: Congolese Jean-Jacques Ndala will officiate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy