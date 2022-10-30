source:Qinghai Daily author:Shi Chengyan Li Xingfa release time:2022-10-31 07:07 edit:Zhu Yueqin

Qinghai News Network Damei Qinghai Client News On October 25th, the Standing Committee of the Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, requiring party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the prefecture to unify their thoughts to the party The latest theoretical achievements, practical achievements, and institutional achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are brought up, and the strength is concentrated in the implementation of the tasks deployed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The chapter of modernizing the new Qinghai and constructing Guoluo.

The meeting held that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a conference that holds high the banner, clarifies the direction, and inspires fighting spirit. Studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and for a period of time in the future.

The meeting required that party committees (party groups) at all levels in the state should take up the main responsibility, and in combination with the in-depth promotion of the “quadruple three-volume” working mechanism, timely formulate and issue a propaganda plan, set up a special lecturer group, and carry out propaganda in towns, villages and other places. Make sure to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to achieve practical results. Leading cadres at all levels must consciously give full play to the exemplary role of the “key minority”, learn one step first, and learn one step further, so as to set a good example for the majority of party members and be a good example. The majority of party members and cadres must deeply understand and accurately grasp the great historical significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and combine the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the implementation of the general idea of ​​”one leadership and four advancements” by the state party committee. The “six modernized new Qinghai” goals established by the second party congress and the construction of ecological civilization highland and industry “four places” construction layout, continuous innovation and hard work, forge ahead, and steadily promote the reform, development and stability of Guoluo.