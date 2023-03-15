Very low temperatures have been felt in Quito. The cold and drizzle is constant. Having heating can have high electricity costs. Learn how to heat your home at home.

There are nights when not even the tiger blanket is enough. The low temperatures are felt at the national level, especially in cities like Quito, which in itself is characterized by cold.

The rains are constant, especially in the afternoons and nights where the cold is felt the most.

In Ecuador, having heating is not common, since the climate is variable and these systems mean high costs in the electricity bills. However, it is possible to heat our home, with homemade tips:

It is known that heat escapes through windows, so the double layer curtains They are ideal for containing the heat.

We must ensure that the temperature is maintained for our feet. Carpets and rugs will help reduce cold drafts in this area, especially those made of wool and long hair.

3. Ventilate

To avoid humidity, mold, allergies and bad smells, it is necessary to ventilate the house. Do it during the daylight and sunny hours to let the heat in, immediately after that close the doors, windows, curtains and blinds tightly to lock in the heat. Do not ventilate at night.

Plastic becomes a thermal insulator, so you can use it to avoid hot air leaks or cold inlets to your house. Reinforce it with electrical tape, especially around the cracks.

They are ideal items for heating small spaces and the bigger the better because they take longer to consume. that yes, no stop watching them to avoid fires.

Do not forget to wear warm clothes and drink hot drinks (tea, coffee, hot chocolate) to generate heat for your body. (AVV)