The Police in Neiva, made the capture of Julie Estefania Lugo Franco, known as “La Wisky”.

The arrest of this woman occurred on the avenue la toma with bypassing the downtown area of ​​the Huilense capital. The uniformed officers of the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section managed to materialize an arrest warrant in force against this 33-year-old woman, who has an extensive criminal record.

Lugo Franco has three notes for trafficking, manufacturing and possession of drugs in the years 2012, 2015 and 2020, in addition to two notes per concert to commit a crime for drug trafficking purposes in the years 2016 and 2018. In addition, it is known that he belonged to the criminal group “Los Topos”, dismantled in 2017, where 19 arrest warrants for drug trafficking were enforced.

The “Moles” were engaged in criminal activities such as drug trafficking, theft of people and personal injuries in the San Martín neighborhoods of commune 07 and the center of commune 03. According to the authorities, the organization hid the substance in a lodging in order not to be captured.

Lugo Franco was left at the disposal of the competent authorities for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime for the purposes of drug trafficking and trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotics.

