Haapsalu Dynamo wrestlers Kevin and Robin Uspenski won a double victory at the Tallinn Open youth tournament held in Tallinn over the weekend, podium places were also shared with Lääneranna sports school wrestlers.

According to wrestling coach Aap Uspenski, the Tallinn Open held in memory of Kristjan Palusalu is like a wrestlers’ song party, where there are always many participants. This year, a total of 2193 young wrestlers from 23 countries participated in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling. “It’s a very strong competition in terms of level,” said Uspenski.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!