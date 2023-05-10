The White House: Every day there is more than one shooting in the US.

So far this year, more than 14,000 people have died from armed violence in the North American country, according to spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

After the shooting that occurred last Saturday in a Texas shopping center that left nine dead, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, declared on Monday that in the US. there has been more than one shooting a day so far this year, which is why he once again urged Congress to tighten gun control.

“Yesterday, we reportedly witnessed the 201st shooting in this country this year. This means that we are averaging more than one a day. More than 200 mass shootings in 128 days. According to reliable estimates, more than 14,000 people have died this year due to armed violence,” the spokeswoman lamented at a press conference.

Jean-Pierre described the situation as “a crisis” and reproached to Congress and, in particular, to the Republican Partywhich controls the House of Representatives, for “refuse to address” the issue. “We’re talking about the number one killer of children in America, and the Republicans in Congress say there’s nothing we can do about it,” he criticized.

Likewise, the spokeswoman recalled the calls of President Joe Biden for Congress to act against the security deterioration. In his statement after the shooting in Texas, Biden again urged Republicans to cooperate with Democrats to develop a bill that prohibit the carrying of assault weapons and high-capacity magazinesend the “immunity” of gun manufacturers, include secure storage requirements and establish a universal biographical background check.

“Too many families have empty chairs at their tables. Republican congressmen they can’t keep shrugging before this epidemic. It is not enough to tweet thoughts and prayers,” the president said.

On the other hand, Biden highlighted the efforts of his Administration to combat the wave of shootings, ensuring that ‘some progress’ was made. The president recalled that some states have already banned assault weapons, as well as taken other measures to strengthen arms control, such as the extension of the so-called red flag laws. These rules allow a court to order temporary confiscation of a firearm to a person who considers that they may pose a danger to others or to themselves.