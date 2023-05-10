First clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, ended even

In the Champions League semi-final match, Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Photo: Infobae Spain.

Vinicius JR put the Spanish team ahead with a great goal from midrange, but Kevin De Bruyne equalized for the English with a precise shot from outside the area.

Despite Madrid’s efforts to search for the winning goal, they failed to materialize the chances they had against the rival goal. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that the match was “even” and that the tie will be decided in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, which will be played on May 17.

“Equal match, when we were better they scored a goal for us, when they were better we tied. It has seemed like last year at times. The opinion I had of Madrid remains the same, and the tie will be decided in Manchester”, said Pep Guardiola.

Both teams took the field with top-tier lineups, with the likes of Vinicius, Benzema and Modric for Real Madrid, and De Bruyne, Grealish and Haaland for Manchester City. This match was one of the most anticipated of the Champions League semifinals and it did not disappoint football fans although they could have given more.

Now, the English will seek to close the series at home and in front of their fans in the second leg. It should be noted that, in this edition of the tournament, the visitor’s goal does not have double value, which means that any tie in the second leg will lead to extra time or penalties to define the team that will advance to the final.

Tomorrow the other semifinal will be played between AC. Milan and Inter, a match that will be played from 2:00 pm Colombian time.