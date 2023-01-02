Listen to the audio version of the article

Winter sales kick off in Sicily and Basilicata, on 3 January it will be the turn of the Valle d’Aosta while on Thursday 5 they will start in all the other regions. According to estimates by the Confcommercio Research Office, 15.4 million families will dedicate themselves to discounted shopping and each person will spend around 133 euros, for a turnover of 4.7 billion euros. Each family will spend an average of 304 euros.

Felloni (Italian Fashion Federation-Confcommercio): we expect an increase in sales of over 10%

«We estimate a growth in sales of over 10% – says the national president of the Italian Fashion Federation-Confcommercio, Giulio Felloni – which will be more useful for liquidity rather than earnings, which we trust can come from the renewed trust that consumers always place greater frequency in our stores oriented towards future strategies related to sustainability and innovation».

When it is possible to change the purchased item

For the correct purchase of items on sale, the Italian Fashion Federation and Confcommercio remind you of some basic principles: 1. Changes: the possibility of changing the garment after it has been purchased is generally left to the discretion of the shopkeeper, unless the product is damaged or non-compliant (Legislative Decree 206/2005, Consumer Code). In this case, the shopkeeper is obliged to repair or replace the item and, if this proves impossible, the reduction or refund of the price paid. However, the buyer is required to report the defect of the item within two months from the date of discovery of the defect. 2. Trying on the garments: there is no obligation. It is left to the discretion of the merchant. 3. Payments: credit cards must be accepted by the merchant and cashless payments must be favoured. 4. Products for sale: items offered on sale must be seasonal or fashionable and subject to significant depreciation if not sold within a certain period of time. 5. Indication of the price: the dealer’s obligation to indicate the normal selling price, the discount and the final price.