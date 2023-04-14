



Entrepreneurships, masterclasses and conferences will be given within the framework of the ‘The Woman Fest‘, a festival that pays homage to women and Cuenca, for its 466 years of Foundation. The event will bring together some 60 start-ups and businesses this April 14, 15 and 16, 2023 at the Hotel Oro Verde.

Diversity of alternatives in the categories: Moms, home, health, beauty, fitness, healthy eating and food court, will be able to find those who attend the festival.

“The Woman Fest seeks to provide a functional experience to women, mothers, wives, businesswomen, entrepreneurs and athletes in their real facet and in each of the roles they play; giving them new opportunities for growth and support”, indicated Ivanova Alvarado, organizer of the event.

Acción Social Municipal will be part of the festival with a stand that will inform and offer its services for the prevention of violence against women.

In addition, the Municipal Tourism Foundation for Cuenca will participate with tourism promotion with a special space dedicated to the cholita from Cuenca, an exemplary woman from Cuenca.

Among other activities prepared are the Kids Zone, Dance Therapy Contest and Girls Catwalk. Admission will be free and there will be a pet friendly area.(I)

