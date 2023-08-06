The world skating champion Luz Mery Tristán was assassinated in Cali

This Sunday, August 6, Colombian sports are in mourning.

The athlete and world skating champion was murdered in Cali, on the night of this Saturday, August 5, apparently at the hands of her sentimental partner.

The murder, which continues to raise more than one question mark and which generated great rejection of what happened, occurred in a residential complex in the El Mameyal area, in the vicinity of Cristo Rey hill, in the northwest of Cali.

According to information that the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office are investigating whether the athlete would have been in the company of a man, who would be her sentimental partner.

It is being investigated whether this man (sentimental couple) would have consumed some type of hallucinogen and would be the alleged aggressor of this cruel act.

According to police sources, this person is in custody while investigations are underway.

The murder could be classified as femicide, due to the closeness that this man had with the great athlete. It is being investigated whether the man was living with Luz Mery Tristán, as indicated by the information that the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office have been investigating.

It may interest you

The alleged murderer is a businessman, according to the first inquiries made by the authorities.

For now, the authorities are gathering evidence and collecting testimonies to clarify the facts.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, they are verifying who the businessman is, how long he would have had a relationship with the athlete. The investigation is in the investigative stage.

Relatives, friends and relatives are dismayed and do not come out of great astonishment at the murder of Luz Mery Tristán, who was the director of a school to prepare future skaters.

The school is Luz Mery Tristán Sports Center. The skater had written on the page of this establishment: «Fulfilling your dreams is possible with dedication and effort. That is why today we pay tribute to all the women who get up every morning to make their resolutions come true. They are our champions!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

