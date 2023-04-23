The Xiaolangdi Management Center held an educational deployment meeting on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

News from this site On April 21, the Xiaolangdi Management Center held a theme education deployment meeting to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference, and conscientiously implement the theme of the party group of the Ministry of Water Resources Education-related requirements, deployment of central theme education work. Sun Changan, secretary and director of the Central Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and Wu Zhiguang, head of the third tour steering group of the Party Group of the Ministry of Water Resources, attended the meeting to guide and speak. Members of the Central Party Committee Zhao Dongxiao, Li Songci, Xia Mingyong, and Qi Zhifeng, and members of the Third Tour Steering Group of the Ministry’s Party Group attended the meeting.

Sun Changan pointed out that the in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education in the whole party is the Party Central Committee’s efforts to fully implement the party’s 20th National Congress spirit and mobilize all party comrades to unite and struggle to complete the party’s central task. For major deployments, it is necessary to have a deep understanding of the significance of carrying out theme education from a political and overall perspective, effectively enhance the ideological consciousness, political consciousness, and action consciousness of carrying out theme education, and do a good job under the guidance of the third tour steering group of the Ministry’s party group. Various tasks of theme education to ensure that theme education achieves solid results.

Sun Changan emphasized that party organizations at all levels and party members and cadres at the center should carry out thematic education as a major political task, firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, focusing on goals and tasks, and making practical work arrangements. One is to do a good job of theoretical study, which is the most important thing, and to carry out theoretical study and strengthen loyalty throughout; the second is to do a good job in the important content of investigation and research, and to carry out investigation and research and solve problems throughout; Focus on doing hard work and promoting development throughout. The fourth is to grasp the key point of inspection and rectification, and implement inspection, rectification, and establishment of rules and regulations throughout. Adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, and strive to achieve tangible results in the aspects of learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance.

Sun Changan demanded that thematic education is a major issue related to the overall situation, which should be highly valued in thinking, followed up quickly in action, and pragmatic in measures. First, we must consolidate responsibilities at all levels to ensure that organizational leaders are in place; second, we must strengthen supervision and guidance to ensure that implementation is in place; third, we must do a good job in overall planning and integration to ensure that work is in place;

Wu Zhiguang pointed out that Li Guoying, secretary of the party group and minister of the Ministry of Water Resources, clarified the arrangement of the theme education work at the theme education deployment meeting of the Ministry of Water Resources, and put forward requirements for carrying out the theme education well. Tasks, focus on specific goals, and implement key measures. The steering group will follow the work deployment of the ministry’s party group, adhere to principles and strict standards, and achieve the main responsibility of the party committee of the Xiaolangdi Management Center and the guiding responsibility of the tour steering group, and promote the high-quality and efficient development of theme education in Xiaolangdi.