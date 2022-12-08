Original Title: Stimulate Thought Resonance and Gather Spiritual Strength

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China planned the goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the Party and the country in the coming period, outlined a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and guided the Party and the people towards the second century. It is of great and far-reaching significance to strive for the goal and strive to write a more splendid chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

For more than a month, members of the Central Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China went to 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities), Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Hong Kong, Macao Special Administrative Region and related systems, departments, and units to carry out a series of publicity activities , Promote the spirit of the conference to penetrate the masses and the hearts of the people.

In the past few days, the Central Propaganda Group has given 84 reports and held more than 50 interactive activities of various forms, with a direct audience of 1.01 million people and more than 22 million people who listened indirectly through channels such as live TV broadcast and network broadcast.

Closely follow the central requirements

Set off a boom in preaching

Studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of the whole party and the whole country at present and in the future.

On October 25, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to study, deploy, study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In order to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to enter the grassroots, the meeting pointed out that the Central Propaganda Group should play a good exemplary role.

A few days later, on October 29, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China officially issued a decision on conscientiously studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. “Become one of the important arrangements.

On October 30, the mobilization meeting of the Central Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. Central leaders attended the meeting and delivered speeches, emphasizing that with a high sense of political responsibility and mission, carefully organize and carry out centralized propaganda activities to guide the majority of party members and cadres The masses deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve the “two safeguards”, and consciously unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress.

At the mobilization meeting, the leading comrades of the Central Committee centered on doing a good job in the propaganda work, and required the comrades who participated in the propaganda to understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , so that the people can understand, comprehend, and implement.

Closely following the spirit of the conference, a series of high-level publicity activities were launched one after another.

On the afternoon of October 31, the Chinese Communist Party History Exhibition Hall had a lively atmosphere. About 800 people attended the party, government and military agencies in Beijing, heads of central enterprises and universities, theoretical workers and representatives from all walks of life. They listened to the first lecture of the Central Propaganda Group report meeting.

In the report, the leading comrades of the central government interpreted the spirit of the conference in a way of presenting facts and reasoning through vivid examples, incisive summaries, and vivid explanations. They not only comprehensively and systematically introduced the basic spirit and content of the conference, but also grasped the key points Aspects and key issues were intensively explained, which deepened the audience’s understanding and grasp of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

According to the deployment of the central government, some leading comrades of the party and the country will give lectures as members of the lecture group in relevant systems, departments or regions.

Explain clearly the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, clarify the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years, clearly open up a new realm of Marxism in China and modernize it, and clearly explain the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. , clarify the new deployment and new requirements for the cause of the party and the country, clarify the deployment and requirements of strengthening the party’s overall leadership, unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and clarify the requirements for dealing with risks and challenges with tenacious struggle… The party and The country’s leading comrades have a clear direction and prominent focus in their speeches, which are warmly welcomed by the majority of party members, cadres and the masses.

Everyone said that the party and state leaders focused on the spirit of the conference and combined the specific realities of relevant departments and regions in their speeches. They have both a theoretical level and a practical depth. It is not only a vivid theoretical guidance, but also an in-depth ideological mobilization. In the next step, in accordance with the requirements of the Party Central Committee, we will work hard on comprehensive learning and implementation, and strive to transform the learning results into practical actions to solve outstanding problems and solve development problems.

For the grassroots

Comprehensive and in-depth explanation

On November 9th, applause came from the party member study room of Lianhua Village, Muyun Street, Tianxin District, Changsha City, Hunan Province from time to time. Members of the Central Propaganda Group came here, sat around with grassroots cadres and village representatives, and talked freely about the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

When preaching in the village, “rural revitalization” is naturally a high-frequency word. The members of the lecture group focused on “accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country” and “building a livable, industrial and beautiful village”, closely following the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the reality of Lianhua Village, which aroused strong resonance among the cadres and the masses on site.

“The village party branch must take responsibility, strengthen the team, and set up a model.” Talking about promoting revitalization through party building, members of the Central Propaganda Group proposed to give full play to the vanguard and exemplary role of party members and cadres, and select the best and strengthen the work in the village The team and the first secretary, continue to promote typical experience, and build a “new engine” to comprehensively promote rural revitalization under the guidance of party building.

In Linzhou City, Henan Province, members of the Central Propaganda Group came here on November 7 to communicate face-to-face with grassroots cadres and the masses.

“The spirit of Hongqi Canal has been passed down from generation to generation. It is very meaningful to come to Linzhou, the hometown of Hongqi Canal, to share with you today.” The ten spirits were preached.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward clear requirements for ‘promoting the spiritual pedigree of the Chinese Communists with the great spirit of party building as the source, and making good use of red resources’. After listening to the speech, I have confidence in inheriting and carrying forward the spirit of the Red Flag Canal in the new era More feet.” Lin Yongyi, the person in charge of the Hongqi Canal Scenic Area, said that in the future, more people who come to the Hongqi Canal will have a better understanding of the timeless spirit of the Hongqi Canal, so that the spirit of the Hongqi Canal will be further carried forward in the new era.

From villages to cities, from enterprises to government agencies, members of the Central Propaganda Group went to the grassroots and frontlines, and used thorough analysis and vivid interpretation to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to “fly into the homes of ordinary people”.

“The new tasks and new requirements deployed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have strengthened our confidence and added motivation to deal with various difficulties and complex situations, and provided rare policy opportunities and development opportunities.” Lianol, Ningxia Kunpeng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Zhang Chenglong, deputy director of the workshop, said that he was deeply impressed by the presentations of the members of the presentation group.

During the presentation in Ningxia, members of the Central Promotion Group walked into the enterprise for interactive exchanges, and listened to reports on enterprise construction and product production, and put forward reasonable suggestions for enterprise development based on the spirit of the conference.

“This kind of theory combined with practice is particularly inspiring. We are now full of energy and confidence. Next, we must transform the learning results into practical results, continue to promote clean, low-carbon and efficient use of energy, and let the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China The workshop team has taken root.” Zhang Chenglong said with emotion.

The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China involves a series of major theoretical and practical issues. The academic and theoretical circles must keep up with the party’s theoretical innovation pace, learn first, and learn deeper. During the presentation in Fujian, the members of the Central Propaganda Group came to Fujian Province Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism Thought Research Center with Chinese Characteristics to discuss with experts and scholars.

Zheng Chuanfang, executive director of the research base of the Minjiang University of the research center, said that the speeches of the Central Propaganda Group have enabled us to further understand why Marxism, which is modernized in China, helps us more accurately grasp the important conclusions put forward in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

As a theoretical worker, Zheng Chuanfang said that he must persist in the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, belief and action, and strive to release in-depth and convincing research results to provide a solid theoretical basis for studying and implementing the spirit of the conference. support.

In Guangdong, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Gansu, Xinjiang, Anhui, Yunnan, Shanxi and other places, the members of the Central Propaganda Group gave speeches focusing on the concerns of party members, cadres and the masses. They interacted frequently on the spot, and everyone was deeply inspired.

Focus on the young generation

Encourage hard work

Youth, the soul of the nation. It is an important task of the Central Propaganda Group to explain the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the broad youth groups.

In the past few days, members of the Central Propaganda Group have come to Beijing, Shanghai, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Hebei, Qinghai, Hubei, Shaanxi, Tibet, Jiangsu, Guizhou, Hainan, Shandong and other places to interact with young people in various industries and fields. The rich preaching content encouraged young people to continue their struggle and shoulder their missions bravely.

On November 2, it was already cool in Chengdu in late autumn, and the enthusiasm for studying on the campus of Sichuan University remained undiminished. On the same day, members of the Central Propaganda Group walked into the campus to discuss and communicate with representatives of young teachers and students.

“How can young ideological and political teachers better educate and guide students” “What are the major deployments of Sichuan in terms of scientific and technological innovation and strengthening the province with talents”… During the interactive exchange session, the teachers and students actively asked questions, and the members of the presentation group answered patiently.

“Members of the Central Propaganda Group helped us further deepen our understanding of the spirit of the conference with their accurate interpretation.” Zhang Jie, a 2021 doctoral student at the School of Marxism, Sichuan University, said that as young students in the new era, they should learn while thinking and learning. , learning and doing, continue to work hard, and strive for a long time to be a firm believer, active disseminator and model practitioner of the party’s innovative theory.

On the afternoon of November 3rd, at the Ancient Books Library of Zhejiang University, the collective lesson preparation meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was underway, and more than 30 young teachers and representatives of the preachers sat around and had a heated discussion.

“I am very happy to come to Zhejiang University today to study and communicate with you.” The arrival of the members of the Central Propaganda Group surprised everyone. Focusing on topics such as “how to explain the excellent traditional Chinese culture well” and “how to do a good job in the theoretical presentation of youth in combination with their own professional characteristics”, a demonstration lecture was launched.

“The members of the Central Propaganda Group’s speeches are full of ‘dry goods’, which provided us with an excellent example of speeches.” Cui Wenkang, a lecturer of the Zhejiang University Postgraduate Theory Propaganda Group, said that he will combine his own professional characteristics to promote learning by speaking, and promote teaching by learning. In the combination of learning and doing, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is introduced into the hearts of more young people.

The in-depth lectures gathered the consensus to move forward, and the sincere interactions inspired the strength to forge ahead.

On November 9, members of the Central Propaganda Group came to Jiansanjiang Branch of Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province, and exchanged ideas with young scientific and technological workers on how to use technology to help the development of agricultural modernization.

Zhang Shaobo, a scientific researcher born in the 1980s and general manager of the Seven Star Farm Agricultural Technology Promotion Center of Jiansanjiang Branch, was deeply inspired by the wonderful lectures.

“Through this lecture, I have a deeper understanding of the ‘accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy’ proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” Zhang Shaobo said that as a young scientific and technological worker, he must learn the spirit of the conference and increase The promotion and application of new agricultural technologies are closely combined with their own work, and they contribute their own strength to secure their jobs in China with excellent work performance.

In Mudan Community, Santaizi Street, Huanggu District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, after listening to the wonderful presentations by the members of the Central Publicity Group and the detailed answers to the questions of flexible employment, elderly care and child care that are generally concerned by everyone, Jiang Linlin, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Mudan Community, felt full of enthusiasm Motivated.

“The community is the basic unit of the urban governance system, and its main task is to serve the masses. Our young community cadres are the new force in it.” Jiang Linlin said that she will benchmark the deployment requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on “improving the social governance system”. Work hard on grid management, refined service, information support, etc., and do community work with responsibility and emotion.

(Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 7th)

