Julian Nagelsmann is said to have rejected the vacant coaching job at Chelsea, the ex-FCB coach is now showing interest in another PL club.

Julian Nagelsmann appears interested in becoming Tottenham Hotspur coach. That reports the sports picture.

The 35-year-old was considered a promising candidate to succeed Graham Potter, who was released a few weeks ago, at Chelsea. After several rounds of negotiations, Nagelsmann is said to have canceled the Blues due to differing opinions on several important points of cooperation. The trainer himself then caused astonishment with a cryptic statement.

Now, according to the report, Nagelsmann should Sport Bild fully focus on the Tottenham Hotspur option. The Spurs fired their head coach Antonio Conte shortly before Nagelsmann was released from Bayern Munich and are now looking for a new head coach from the summer. The North Londoners are themselves interested in Nagelsmann, further talks should now clarify a possible cooperation.

At Chelsea, ex-PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino should now be the favorite for the coaching position. In addition to Nagelsmann, city rivals Tottenham probably also have Vincent Kompany (FC Burnley), Arne Slot (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Luis Enrique (last Spanish national coach), Brendan Rodgers (last coach of Leicester City) and also Pochettino on the list.