They took advantage of the fact that all the players were busy in the game to empty their bags. A theft was carried out on Saturday afternoon at the Soldan stadium, while the soccer match was in progress between the juniors of Conegliano and Mareno Giallo Blu.

Someone broke into the locker room during the match and managed to steal money and some rings that had been left in the bags by the players. The Carabinieri of Conegliano intervened at the stadium, where they made the first surveys. The images of the video surveillance cameras will also be viewed to try to identify the person responsible.

