Theft of copper for 40 thousand euros in a workshop

Theft of copper for 40 thousand euros in a workshop

PAVIA DI UDINE. Theft of over 40 thousand euros in an industrial warehouse used as a workshop. It happened between 4 pm on Saturday 20 August and 10.50 am on Sunday 21 August, in the municipality of Pavia di Udine.

The thieves, probably a gang made up of several people, managed to get inside the shed after breaking a glass door. Numerous copper skeins were stolen as well as several work tools.

Once the hit was scored, the criminals walked away without leaving any trace.

It was the owner who noticed the theft and reported the incident on the morning of Sunday 21 August.

The Carabinieri of the Palmanova Company are carrying out investigations, also with the help of the video surveillance cameras in the area.

