Former teammate Berardi praises Raspadori

The official announcement arrived yesterday: Giacomo Raspadori is a new Napoli player. The striker left Sassuolo after 11 years, managing to land in a club that plays the Champions League.

Yesterday the Sassuolo captain spoke to Sky Sport Domenico Berardi also spoke of Giacomo Raspadori. Here are his statements:

“The ambition to play in the Champions League, for three years now, has always been there. I must be sincere, I have never found a team that made the cups that I wantedso in the end I decided to renew with Sassuolo because he gave me so much and I still have to give so much back. “

“Giacomo has crazy qualities, he can play in all the attacking roles. He has so many qualities that I think he made the right choice. I wish him the best because he is a great guy“.

August 21 – 12:23 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

