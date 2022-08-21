Home Sports Berardi praises former teammate Raspadori: “He has crazy qualities”
Sports

Berardi praises former teammate Raspadori: “He has crazy qualities”

Berardi praises former teammate Raspadori: “He has crazy qualities”

Former teammate Berardi praises Raspadori

The official announcement arrived yesterday: Giacomo Raspadori is a new Napoli player. The striker left Sassuolo after 11 years, managing to land in a club that plays the Champions League.

Yesterday the Sassuolo captain spoke to Sky Sport Domenico Berardi also spoke of Giacomo Raspadori. Here are his statements:

The ambition to play in the Champions League, for three years now, has always been there. I must be sincere, I have never found a team that made the cups that I wantedso in the end I decided to renew with Sassuolo because he gave me so much and I still have to give so much back. “

“Giacomo has crazy qualities, he can play in all the attacking roles. He has so many qualities that I think he made the right choice. I wish him the best because he is a great guy“.

