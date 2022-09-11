Home News Theft of luxury watches, advice from Milan hotels to foreign tourists: “Leave everything in the safe”
Theft of luxury watches, advice from Milan hotels to foreign tourists: "Leave everything in the safe"

Theft of luxury watches, advice from Milan hotels to foreign tourists: “Leave everything in the safe”

At the Gallia hotel, in Piazza Duca d’Aosta, the new director Gianrico Esposito (former hotel Danieli, in Venice) arrived two months ago: “We always provide our guests with safety deposit boxes in the rooms, we suggest that they keep their valuables there,” he says. He is not the only one doing this. In Milan, only in the night between Friday and Saturday, three watches of great value (two Rolexes and an Audemars Piguet) were taken off the wrists, on the streets of the center, to three foreign tourists.

