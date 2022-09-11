Everything happens in injury time: the Pole was sent off for double yellow, then Cuadrado, Fazio and Allegri also go out

Everything happens in the injury time of Juve-Salernitana. After the (clear) penalty granted to Allegri’s team in the 93rd minute due to a foul by Vilhena on Alex Sandro and scored by Bonucci after the first rejected by Sepe, Juventus overturns the game in the 95th minute with a great header by Milik from a corner by Cuadrado.

INTERVENTION VAR — Milik celebrates the goal under the curve, but forgets that he has already been booked and takes off his shirt. Red is inevitable, but that’s not all: the referee Marcenaro is called to the monitor to review the action. On Milik’s header, Bonucci, offside, tries to intervene on the trajectory of the ball, even if he does not actually manage to touch it. Goal canceled, amid the more than heated protests of Juventus.

THREE EXPULSIONS — Marcenaro has to deal with a gigantic turmoil: in the end he draws three more red cards, in addition to the one for Milik. In fact, Cuadrado, Fazio and a furious Allegri go out.

September 11 – 11:04 pm

