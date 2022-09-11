[Comprehensive News]On September 8, local time, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (Queen Elizabeth II) died at the age of 96. Local media said the UK will enter a 10-day national mourning period. According to news from Buckingham Palace on the 8th, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle that afternoon. The Queen died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Palace in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the royal family said. At noon local time on the 8th, Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were worried about the health of Queen Elizabeth II and that she was under medical supervision. Local media reported that the Queen’s immediate family had been informed of her ill health and had travelled to Scotland.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss issued a statement in front of the Prime Minister’s Office at 10 Downing Street on the 8th, saying that the Queen is “the cornerstone of modern Britain”. Truss also said the Queen’s professionalism was “an example for all”, calling on the nation to come together to support King Charles.

President Jokowi, leaders of many countries and dignitaries from international organizations expressed their deep condolences. On Friday (September 9), Jokowi expressed his deep condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in English through his personal Instagram account.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a Queen who was deeply admired and loved,” Jokowi wrote. President Jokowi’s tweet has been translated into Indonesian.

In his post, President Jokowi also uploaded a photo of Queen Elizabeth II before her death. He expressed his deep condolences to the British Royal Family, Government and people.

“My deepest condolences and condolences to the Royal Family, the Government and the British people,” Jokowi wrote.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to the new British King Charles III on the untimely passing of Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people and in his own name, Xi Jinping expressed deep condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and sincere condolences to the British royal family, government and people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also met the Queen on several occasions. According to Agence France-Presse, after learning of the Queen’s death, Putin expressed his “deepest condolences” to King Charles III of the United Kingdom and hoped that the new British monarch will be in his She was able to show “courage and resilience” after her mother’s death.

According to the United Nations news website, the United Nations Secretary-General Guterres issued a statement on the 8th, expressing deep grief over the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom and expressing sincere condolences to the Queen’s bereaved family, the British government and people, and the majority of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Queen Elizabeth II’s public engagements have been markedly reduced following the death of her husband Prince Philip in April last year, and several official engagements have been cancelled or postponed following a hospital check in October. In February of this year, she was diagnosed with the new crown virus. In early June, the United Kingdom held a series of events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, and she missed several official functions due to illness. On the 6th of this month, Elizabeth II appointed Truss as the new prime minister at Balmoral Castle. The royal family announced the next day that the Queen had postponed a virtual Privy Council meeting.

Queen Elizabeth II was born in April 1926 and succeeded to the throne in 1952, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Prince Charles succeeds to the throne as King of England. (V)