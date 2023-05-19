Home » Theft of two public institutions involving 4 persons
date 2023-05-19

Theft of two public institutions involving 4 persons
Rachid El Kuwarti from FezFriday 19 May 2023 – 18:47

The regional service of the judicial police in Taza managed to arrest 4 people between the ages of 29 and 59, including a person with criminal records in the field of the thefts described.

According to what was reported by Hespress, a security source, the security interests in Taza had received a complaint from the Regional Directorate of Agriculture in the same city, stating that some of its office and electronic equipment had been stolen on two occasions; In addition to another complaint submitted by the management of the multidisciplinary college, stating that one of its scientific laboratories had been subjected to the theft of scientific office and electronic equipment.

The same source added that field and technical research made it possible to identify the main perpetrator of the two thefts and arrest him in the city of Fez. It also enabled the arrest of 3 other people in the city of Guercif and the recovery of an important part of the stolen items.

The main perpetrator was subjected to the theoretical guard measure, subject to the research supervised by the competent Public Prosecution.

Taza theft

