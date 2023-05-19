Woman assaults Avianca officials due to procedure

The video showing the attacks was recorded on social networks caused by a passenger against an Avianca employee, whom she wildly attacks with her hands and feet, as well as of insulting her in front of more staff who were dismayed by the woman’s behavior.

Also read: The documents that will be necessary to issue the SOAT

The attacker began with heated spirits, according to reports, because she would have been asked for the civil registration of her underage daughter so that she could board the flight.

The event in which the woman assaulted the officials occurred at the Los Garzones airport in Montería, where the woman was asked for her documents and was not allowed to board the flight for not submitting the request.

In a furious manner, the woman attacked the official with her fists and kicks, demanding that the National Police be called to the scene as well.

“Neither boarding, nor traveling and responding to the authorities is the result of acting violently at our airport. Here we forcefully reject all kinds of aggression!” Los Garzones de Montería Airport said in a statement.

“Easier to hit?… No! Never! Neither boarding, nor traveling and responding to the authorities is the result of acting violently at our Airport. Here we forcefully reject all kinds of aggression! ”, He also pointed out.